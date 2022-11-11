Duolingo stock falls 11% despite Q3 beat; Wall Street remains positive on company

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock fell ~11% on Friday despite Q3 results beat estimates.

Several firms lowered their price target (PT) on the language-learning software company but Evercore ISI raised its PT to $135 from $130, and maintained an outperform rating on the stock.

Duolingo's "highly consistent and robust user metrics" were a bright spot of the earnings report, and that the company "noted no signs of material macro weakness in its core Subscription business," said Evercore analyst, according to Bloomberg.

Q3 total bookings grew +41% Y/Y to $102.7M. Meanwhile, Subscription bookings increased +42% Y/Y to $78.9M. The company noted that paid subscribers totaled 3.7M at Q3 end, up 68% Y/Y. Q3 total revenues grew +51% Y/Y to $96.1M.

Evercore analyst added that Duolingo's stock is "among the very few high quality companies in our coverage that has the fundamental strength and growth opportunities to command a premium valuation."

Meanwhile, Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler lowered the PT to $105 from $130, but kept a Buy rating.

Schindler however remains bullish on the stock citing its category leadership, differentiated gamified offering, solid execution and growing user base. The PT cut was to reflect multiple compression in the broader market and among peers, according to Schindler.

Raymond James also cut PT on the stock to $109 from $111, but maintained an outperform rating. The analyst said "Duolingo demonstrated strong top-line momentum in 3Q across its key metrics," Bloomberg noted citing Raymond James analyst.

However, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst said that "Subscriber conversion represents the key near- term driver as we believe a tougher macro and difficult comps may weigh on subscriber penetration progress," Bloomberg noted.

Outlook: Duolingo expects FY22 revenue to be in the range of $364M to $367M (prior outlook range provided during Q2 $361M to $367M), consensus of $365.42M.

Total Bookings expected between $414M and $417M (prior outlook $404M to $410M)