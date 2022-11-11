Dominion Lending Centres reports Q3 2022 results

Nov. 11, 2022 12:27 PM ETDominion Lending Centres Inc. (BRLGF), DLCG:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Dominion Lending Centres press release (OTCPK:BRLGF): Q3 funded volumes of C$19.5 billion, down 14% from a year ago.
  • Q3 Group revenue of C$17.9 million, representing a 20% decrease from a year ago.
  • Q3 Group Adjusted EBITDA of C$10.2 million vs C$13.8 million a year ago.
  • Q3 net income C$29.4 million vs C$1.0 million in Q3-2021, primarily due to a non-cash finance recovery on the Preferred Share Liability of C$27.8 million compared to a C$6.6 million expense last year.
  • During Q3, recognized a non-cash impairment loss of C$4.8 million.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.03 per class A common share, resulting in a dividend payment of C$1.5 million for Q3 2022.
  • In Q3, made repurchases under the NCIB of 106,140 Common Shares at an average price of C$3.04 per share.

