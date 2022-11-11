WhiteHorse Finance Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 11, 2022 12:32 PM ETWhiteHorse Finance (WHF)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.25M (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WHF has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments