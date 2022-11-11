AECOM Technology Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 11, 2022 12:45 PM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
