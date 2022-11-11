Novan Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 11, 2022 12:47 PM ETNovan, Inc. (NOVN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (-17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.28M (+748.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NOVN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
