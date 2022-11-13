GAN Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETGAN Limited (GAN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+57.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.51M (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GAN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments