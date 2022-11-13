Arlington Asset Investment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETArlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.12M (+60.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
