Clover Health up 23% in last two trading sessions
Nov. 11, 2022
- Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is up 23% since Wednesday's market close.
- The stock fell earlier this week following the release of its Q3 2022 earnings results, even though its full-year revenue projection range included the consensus estimate.
- The stock is up 8% in early Friday afternoon trading.
- Earlier Friday, Clover Health President Andrew Toy posted on LinkedIn congratulations to Walgreens (WBA) over its ~$9B acquisition of Summit Health. Clover Health (CLOV) has a partnership with Walgreens (WBA) where its members can get care at Health Corners locations in certain stores.
- "We believe Clover Health (CLOV) and Walgreens (WBA) share a similar vision, in that we understand healthcare is inherently local," Toy wrote. "Looking forward to what the future holds!"
- Walgreens (WBA) is also an investor in SeekMedicare, a subsidiary of Clover Health (CLOV).
