Catalyst watch: Nvidia earnings, General Motors and Procter & Gamble events, more Crypto drama
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - November 14
- Data watch - Some of the releases that could impact shares prices include new Nielsen data on food and beverage companies, credit card write-off updates for financial players such as American Express (AXP), Bank of America (BAC), and Discover Financial (DFS), as well as new pricing in the paper and containerboard sector. Also watch for Roblox's (RBLX) metrics report for October. Shares of RBLX popped 20% last month when the numbers came in strong.
- All week - Notable conferences scheduled for the week include the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Conference, the Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference, the Stifel’s Healthcare Conference, the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications, Nareit’s REITworld Annual Conference, Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference, and the Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference.
- All week - Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will be in a trial against a thrash metal drummer who held only nine shares of the EV stock. Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the Tesla board in a shareholder derivative lawsuit over compensation. The trial will feature live testimony from Musk.
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Tyson Foods (TSN) and Li Auto (LI). Options trading is implying big share price moves for Bitfarms (BITF) and Volta (VLTA) after they report.
- All day - Energy traders will be watching for the OPEC monthly oil report.
- All day - Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCPK:DTRUY) will hold its Q3 disclosure Roadshow in Frankfurt, Chicago, New York, and London.
Tuesday - November 15
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD). Options trading is implying a big share price move for Greenpower Motor (GP) after it reports.
- All day - Watch Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) with former President Donald Trump scheduled to make an announcement. Traders could speculate on the SPAC stock before and after the evening announcement.
- All day - Winnebago Industries (WGO), BRP Group (BRP) and Lemonade (LMND) will all hold Investor Day events.
- All day - SPAC deals will be in focus with Tiga Acquisition (TINV) shareholders voting on the deal to take social networking app Grinder public and Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (FLAC) shareholders voting on the deal to take biotech firm NewAmsterdam Pharma public.
- 7:30 a.m. The October Produce price index will be closely watched after the CPI report showed some moderation in inflation. Core PPI is forecast to increase 0.4% month-over-month with the annual rate stepping down to +8.3% from +8.5% in September.
- 8:00 a.m. The Walmart (WMT) earnings conference call could have implications for the broad grocery sector if
- 9:00 a.m. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker to speak on the economic outlook before the Global Interdependence Center 40th Annual Monetary & Trade Conference and Global Citizen Award Ceremony.
- 10:00 a.m. Planet Fitness (PLNT) will host an Investor Day with presentations from the senior executive leadership team on the company's strategic vision, operating and growth strategy, and multi-year financial targets.
Wednesday - November 16
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Nvidia (NVDA), Target (TGT), Lowe's (LOW), and Bath & Body Works (BBWI).
- All day - NASA has set a two-hour launch window on November 16 for its Artemis 1 launch. The unmanned launch will be the first of NASA's Artemis missions that seek to bring astronauts back to the moon for the first time since 1972. Analysts have pointed to the Artemis program as potentially having a major impact on space stocks if it advances.
- All day - Companies with investor day events scheduled that could lead to share price movements include Globalstar (GSAT), ExlService Holdings (EXLS), Innovid (CTV), and Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC).
- 8:30 a.m. The Retail Sales report for October will drop to expectations for a 0.9% month-over-month increase in the headline number. Core retail sales are seen only being up 0.3% after autos, gas, building materials and restaurants are all stripped out.
- 9:00 a.m. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) will hold an investor briefing with the global leadership team scheduled to provide insight into the company's growth strategy and financial outlook. Shares of JLL have been volatile in the past on the day of investor briefings.
- Postmarket - Rockwell Automation (ROK) will host its annual investor meeting in conjunction with the company’s Automation Fair being held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.
- Postmarket - The Consumer Technology Association will release its CTA's Tech Trends to Watch and 2022 Holiday Outlook report as part of CES Unveiled New York.
Thursday - November 17
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Alibaba (BABA), Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).
- All day - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will moderate a panel discussion with Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson at the Minneapolis Fed's Fall 2022 Institute Research Conference. Bullard, Bowman, and Mester are also on the Fed speaker calendar.
- All day - Shareholders with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) will vote on the SPAC deal to take software-accelerated electronics manufacturer Tempo Automation public.
- All day - Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is scheduled to give a talk at TechCrunch Sessions Crypto. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance recently pulled out of its initial offer to acquire the non-U.S. business of troubled rival FTX. Traders could be looking for more assurances on Binance's use of a secure fund to hold binance coin (BNB-USD), stablecoin binance USD (BUSD-USD) and bitcoin (BTC-USD) for users.
- 1:00 p.m. General Motors Company (GM) will host an Investor Day event. Citi expects the event to be a positive catalyst for shares as it could provide much-needed clarity across the key fronts of growth and resilience. "If investors can walk away feeling better about 2023 macro resilience and with more granularity across several imminent growth levers, we think the stock can work from here," previewed the firm.
- 2:00 p.m. Procter & Gamble Company (PG) will webcast its P&G Investor Day 2022 from Cincinnati, Ohio. The event has prompted analyst upgrades in the past.
Friday - November 18
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include JD.com (JD) and Foot Locker (FL).
- 9:00 a.m. Berkeley Lights (BLI) will host its 2022 Investor Day with presentations by members of the executive team and a Q&A session.
- 10:00 a.m. The update on Q3 E-Commerce Retail Sales will be released with investors looking for any signs that consumer discretionary spending is cracking.
