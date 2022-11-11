Outset Medical extends gains as RBC Capital Markets initiates at Outperform

  • MedTech company Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) stretched the post-earnings rally to the third straight session on Friday after RBC Capital Markets launched its coverage with an Outperform recommendation pointing to its undervaluation.
  • Outset Medical (OM), which develops a hemodialysis system, has lost ~64% over the past 12 months, underperforming its peers in the dialysis market, such as DaVita (DVA), Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) as indicated in this graph.
  • RBC analysts led by Shagun Singh think that Outset Medical (OM), which offers technology to lower the cost and complexity of dialysis, has the potential to cater to an $11B total addressable market for kidney failure in the U.S.
  • “In our view, OM is significantly undervalued given the opportunities ahead,” the team wrote, issuing a $23 per share target on the stock.
  • Thanks to industry tailwinds such as the shift to home care aided by reimbursements, Outset Medical (OM) is positioned to generate 46% and 39% CAGR for 3-year and 5-year periods, the best in MedTech, the analysts added.
  • With its Q3 2022 financials on Tuesday, Outset Medical (OM) topped Street estimates and raised its full-year outlook.

