Euroseas Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 11, 2022 1:10 PM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.46 (+198.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $45.95M (+99.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESEA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments