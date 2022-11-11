U.S. drilling rig count jumps in latest Baker Hughes report

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. rose by 9 to 779, 40% higher than the active rig count at the same time last year, Baker Hughes reported Friday in its latest weekly survey.

Drilling rigs targeting crude oil accounted for the entire gain, with the count rising by 9 to 622 after adding three a week earlier, while gas rigs stayed flat at 155 and 2 rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin jumped by 4 to 347.

