Healthcare stocks fall across the board as traders move out of defensive sectors
Nov. 11, 2022 1:21 PM ET By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Health and pharma stocks were the worst performing sector on Friday, amidst a broader market that was mixed with traders buying into growth stocks and shedding defensive sectors including Health Care, Utilities and Consumer Staples.
- The S&P 500 Health Care sector was down 2.05% in afternoon trading, while its accompanying SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) had declined by 2%.
- The sector and its accompanying ETF gained more than 9% in October, but so far both have shown weakness in November.
- Insurance giant UnitedHealth (UNH) and drugmakers Merck (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Amgen (AMGN) were the top percentage losers on the blue-chip Dow (DJI).
- MRK was down 3.9%, JNJ had shed 3.6% and AMGN was lower by 3%.
- Other drugmakers such as Eli Lilly (LLY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) retreated 6.2% and 4.9%, respectively. Bucking the trend, Pfizer (PFE) shed only 0.4%.
- Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH) and McKesson (MCK) fell 2.6%-4.9%.
- UNH led a host of health insurers lower on above-average volumes. Managed care organizations have posted a notable outperformance this year.
