Healthcare stocks fall across the board as traders move out of defensive sectors

  • Health and pharma stocks were the worst performing sector on Friday, amidst a broader market that was mixed with traders buying into growth stocks and shedding defensive sectors including Health Care, Utilities and Consumer Staples.
  • The S&P 500 Health Care sector was down 2.05% in afternoon trading, while its accompanying SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) had declined by 2%.
  • The sector and its accompanying ETF gained more than 9% in October, but so far both have shown weakness in November.
  • Insurance giant UnitedHealth (UNH) and drugmakers Merck (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Amgen (AMGN) were the top percentage losers on the blue-chip Dow (DJI).
  • MRK was down 3.9%, JNJ had shed 3.6% and AMGN was lower by 3%.
  • Other drugmakers such as Eli Lilly (LLY) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) retreated 6.2% and 4.9%, respectively. Bucking the trend, Pfizer (PFE) shed only 0.4%.
  • Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH) and McKesson (MCK) fell 2.6%-4.9%.
  • UNH led a host of health insurers lower on above-average volumes. Managed care organizations have posted a notable outperformance this year.

