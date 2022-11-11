Robinhood stock climbs 10%, rebounding from week's crypto slump
Nov. 11, 2022 1:22 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) advanced 10% in Friday afternoon trading, clawing back some of the losses it suffered earlier this week. On Tuesday alone the stock had swooned 20%.
- Many crypto-related stocks have slumped as cryptocurrency exchange FTX started to fall apart this week. And Robinhood (HOOD) gets a chunk of its revenue from cryptocurrency trading. In Q3, crypto-transaction-based revenue was $51M, accounting for ~14% of its total net revenue for the quarter.
- In the past week, bitcoin (BTC-USD), the crypto asset with the largest market cap, has declined 20%. In addition to its crypto-trading business, the stock also figured in the FTX news as FTX sister firm Alameda Rearch reportedly had used Robinhood (HOOD) shares as collateral against loans it received from crypto lender BlockFi.
- Before the FTX woes spilled over into crypto assets, Robinhood (HOOD) stock had jumped on Nov. 3 after the stock- and crypto-trading app attained positive EBITDA a quarter earlier than its guidance. Specifically, the company's progress on expense discipline cheered investors.
Comments (2)