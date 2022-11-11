ETFs to Watch: Crypto, earnings reports, Treasury yields and more

After an explosive week of trading, investors prepare themselves for the following week. The crypto world shake-up appears to be nowhere near over as more volatility may be seen upcoming. Additionally, another week of earnings can have ripple effects into the ETF landscape and the Treasury market is set to resume after being off for Veterans Day on Friday.

Crypto/Blockchain ETFs

Blockchain and crypto related exchange traded funds were front and center on the week and look to remain a focus point in the week ahead. As the crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy and Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down as the CEO of the company it has sent tremors across the entire crypto landscape.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) alone at one point dropped to $15,566 but has since taken back some of those losses after Thursday’s market rally. The digital token however still is lower on the week by more than 20%.

ETFs to Watch: ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI), ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF), VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF), Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH), and the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ).

ETFs attached to Walmart

The United States' largest employer Walmart (WMT) is set to announce its third quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning and nearly 250 ETFs will take notice. Ahead of the report, Wall Street anticipated that Walmart would provide EPS estimates of $1.31 and revenue estimates of $146.47B.

WMT can be found in 247 different exchange traded funds but the five funds that have the largest position in the retail giant are listed below:

ETFs to Watch: QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. High Dividend ETF (HDIV), VanEck Retail ETF (RTH), QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM), Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA), and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

ETFs attached to NVIDIA

Another stock that is set to provide earnings next week includes Nvidia (NVDA). NVDA will post its third quarter earnings on Wednesday of next week after the bell. The semiconductor giant’s results may have implications towards funds that are heavily weighted in the California based company.

NVDA is predicted to deliver EPS estimates of $0.71 and revenue estimates of $5.83B. The tech giant currently can be found in 377 ETFs but below are the five funds that have the most significant positions.

ETFs to Watch: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD), Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX), VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK), and the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV).

U.S. Treasury ETFs

Treasuries will remain a focal point next week, after markets received a softer CPI print which sent yields south by more than 20 basis points on Thursday. Friday the bond market was closed for Veterans Day so Wall Street will have to wait for Monday to see if the selloff continues or not in the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) and the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield (US10Y).

ETFs to Watch: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT), iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND), and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).