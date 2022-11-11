Estee Lauder in exclusive talks to buy Tom Ford for $2.8B - report
Nov. 11, 2022 1:58 PM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)PPRUYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is said to be in exclusive talks to purchase Tom Ford for about $2.8 billion.
- A deal may be announced as soon as Monday, according to a Financial Times report.
- The FT report comes a week after the Wall Street Journal said Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY), the owner of such luxury brands as Balenciaga, Gucci, and Yves Saint Laurent, was in in talks to acquire Tom Ford.
- Estee Lauder (EL) rose 3.7%.
- Estee Lauder (EL) was previously considered the leading party, being rumored to acquire the brand for $3B in August.
