Estee Lauder in exclusive talks to buy Tom Ford for $2.8B - report

Nov. 11, 2022 1:58 PM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)PPRUYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Tom Ford - Runway - September 2021 - New York Fashion Week

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.