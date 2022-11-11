TikTok turns on in-app e-commerce in U.S.

Nov. 11, 2022 2:11 PM ETByteDance (BDNCE), AMZNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor14 Comments

Trump Approves TikTok Takeover By Oracle And Walmart

Sean Gallup

TikTok (BDNCE) is making a further push into U.S. e-commerce with a quiet rollout of TikTok Shop, a chance for Americans to make purchases directly through the video-focused app.

That builds on some reported plans last month to build product fulfillment facilities in the United States, a move that would give the Chinese-owned company a stronger competitive facing with retail giant Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

TikTok Shop is now available just ahead of Americans' key shopping season, and the company is inviting "select" U.S. businesses to take part, Semafor reported - which means Chinese live-streamers will have to keep directing shoppers to third-party sites for now.

Such live-stream shopping (akin to home shopping TV networks in the U.S.) makes up a $400B industry in China, and TikTok has reportedly told international sellers that they eventually will be folded into TikTok Shop.

Last month TikTok had posted more than a dozen job openings focused on an international e-commerce fulfillment system, saying "By providing warehousing, delivery, and customer service returns, our mission is to help sellers improve their operational capability and efficiency, provide buyers a satisfying shopping experience and ensure fast and sustainable growth of TikTok Shop."

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.