Newly public Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) stock rose 5% in afternoon trading following the biotech company's merger with SPAC Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA).

Scilex shares opened at $10.05, recently changing hands at $9.49 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET. after hitting a high of $10.46 in late morning. The stock closed at $9.01 on Thursday, the last session before the merger's closing.

Scilex's parent company, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE), announced completion of the merger late Thursday. Scilex's management team rang the opening bell at Nasdaq on Friday to celebrate the biotech's listing.

A majority-owned spinout of Sorrento, Scilex is a developer of non-opioid treatments for pain. The company already has one product on the market, a topical lidocaine treatment for nerve pain associated with shingles, and several others in mid-to-late stage development.

Sorrento announced plans to merge its Scilex unit with Vickers in March.