fTX.US reportedly halts withdrawals with millions of dollars of assets in hot wallets

Nov. 11, 2022 2:26 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • FTX.US stopped processing withdrawals about midday New York time on Friday, CoinDesk reported, citing on-chain data for the exchange's hot wallet and a source familiar with the matter.
  • The shutdown occurred shortly before noon. At the time, hot wallets associated with the exchange still held millions of dollars of assets, according to CoinDesk.
  • At 2:12 PM ET, the notification on FTX.US's website was unchanged from the day before when it said trading on the platform may be halted "in a few days" and clients should close down any positions they want to. "Withdrawals are and will remain open," it said.
  • The halt came after FTX filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings Friday morning and Sam Bankman-Fried, who started the company in 2019, stepped down as CEO.

Comments (2)

