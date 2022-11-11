GXO Logistics gains amid bullish investor pitch
Nov. 11, 2022 2:38 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) rose 8% amid a bullish investor pitch for the contract logistics provider.
- GXO was pitched by CNBC commentator Steve Weiss of Short Hill Capital Partners on the business network.
- "It's selling at less than 6x EBITDA on next year's multiple," Weiss said. "It's compellingly cheap and has been beaten up ..."
- The pitch comes after GXO on Tuesday reported Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates and the company reiterated its full year outlook. Weiss highlighted that GXO reported 16% organic revenue growth for Q3.
- Recall last month GXO (GXO) said it planned to hire 22,000 workers globally for peak holiday, return season.
