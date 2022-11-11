GXO Logistics gains amid bullish investor pitch

  • GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) rose 8% amid a bullish investor pitch for the contract logistics provider.
  • GXO was pitched by CNBC commentator Steve Weiss of Short Hill Capital Partners on the business network.
  • "It's selling at less than 6x EBITDA on next year's multiple," Weiss said. "It's compellingly cheap and has been beaten up ..."
  • The pitch comes after GXO on Tuesday reported Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates and the company reiterated its full year outlook. Weiss highlighted that GXO reported 16% organic revenue growth for Q3.
  • Recall last month GXO (GXO) said it planned to hire 22,000 workers globally for peak holiday, return season.

