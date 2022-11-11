Shoals Technologies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETShoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.98M (+38.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SHLS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
