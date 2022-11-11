eGain Communications Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 11, 2022
- eGain Communications (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.21M (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EGAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
