Alcoa pares gain as London Metal Exchange decides against ban on Russian metal

Nov. 11, 2022 3:22 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA), CENXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Billets of aluminium in the factory. The Hall–Heroult process produces aluminium with a purity of above 99%. Further purification can be done by the Hoopes process.

Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

The London Metal Exchange said Friday it would not institute a ban on new deliveries of Russian metal, in a blow to western aluminum producers including Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and some traders who had lobbied the exchange to take action.

Alcoa (AA) and other large suppliers have been calling for Russian metal to be excluded from western markets, pointing to the risk of pricing dislocations as many users try to avoid buying from Russia.

Metals prices, especially aluminum, have been helped in recent weeks by expectations of possible action against Russian metal by the LME or the U.S. government, which has been considering options including sanctions or tariffs.

Alcoa (AA) shares currently +7.9% but had surged up to 16% earlier, and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) +17.8% had skyrocketed as much as 28%, after China said it would relax some of its restrictive COVID policies.

