Warren Buffett trims stake in US Bancorp to 3.6%
Nov. 11, 2022 3:25 PM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB), BRK.A, BRK.BBYDDFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- A recent filing indicates that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has cut its holdings in US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by half to 52.5M shares, valued at ~$2.36B as of Friday afternoon.
- The filing, which names Warren Buffett as the reporting person, shows that the company now holds a 3.6% as of Oct. 31, 2022 down from ~8% at June 30.
- That's the second time in recent months that Berkshire (BRK.B) pared its holding in the bank. In its 13F disclosing its holdings as of March 31, the company had held 127M shares of USB.
- The Omaha-based investment firm also recently cut its stake in electric vehicle maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), according to a Hong Kong filing.
