AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) shareholders have approved the SPAC's planned merger with China-focused financial holding company TAG Holdings.

AGBA said that shareholders had until noon ET on Friday to withdraw redemption requests. The redemption price is $11.617 per share.

AGBA said in November that shares of the combined company were expected to trade on Nasdaq under its symbol AGBA.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, TAG's subsidiaries provide fintech and B2B services in the Greater Bay Area of China, which includes Hong Kong and Macau. TAG and AGBA announced plans to merge in November 2021, through a deal that estimated the enterprise value of the combined company at $555M.

For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.