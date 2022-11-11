Mister Car Wash shines after posting beat-and-raise quarter

Nov. 11, 2022 3:33 PM ETMister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) rose as much as 20.3% on Friday after the company beat results estimates for third quarter and raised its fiscal 2022 projections.
  • The company on Thursday after the bell posted Q3 revenue of $217.6M, implying a growth of 12% from last year, and ahead of expectations by $2.07M. Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 topped consensus marginally by 1 cent.
  • “Similar to the trends in the previous quarter, demand remained steady, and retention of Unlimited Wash Club members remained consistent. We continue to balance long-term growth investments while being mindful of the realities of the current macroeconomic environment,” said chairperson and CEO John Lai.
  • The car wash chain operator now expects its 2022 revenue to be $865M - $880M, adjusted EBITDA of $273M - $278M, and comparable sales growth of 4% - 5% for the year.
  • MCW, however, slashed its capex to $200M - $240M, from previous forecast of $235M - $285M, and expects sale leasebacks of $90M to $95M vs old guidance of $140M to $150M for the year.
  • Stock has lost nearly half its value this year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.