Hill International GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $109.6M
Nov. 11, 2022
- Hill International press release (NYSE:HIL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
- Revenue of $109.6M (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Consulting Fee Revenue rose 10.5% to $85.1 million from $77.1 million in the prior year period
- Gross profit up 6.8% to $34.6 million from $32.4 million in the prior year period.
- Unrestricted cash at September 30, 2022 was $22.8 million compared to unrestricted cash of $21.8 million at December 31, 2021.
- At September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $3.6 million in available and undrawn credit facilities and total liquidity was $26.5 million
