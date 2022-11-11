Hill International GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $109.6M

Nov. 11, 2022 4:13 PM ETHill International, Inc. (HIL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hill International press release (NYSE:HIL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.01.
  • Revenue of $109.6M (+13.5% Y/Y).
  • Consulting Fee Revenue rose 10.5% to $85.1 million from $77.1 million in the prior year period
  • Gross profit up 6.8% to $34.6 million from $32.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Unrestricted cash at September 30, 2022 was $22.8 million compared to unrestricted cash of $21.8 million at December 31, 2021.
  • At September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $3.6 million in available and undrawn credit facilities and total liquidity was $26.5 million

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.