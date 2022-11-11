Why did Affirm Holdings stock boom today? BNPL equities climb amid broad rally

Nov. 11, 2022 4:20 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)PYPL, SQBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock climbed 13.5% on Friday as Buy Now, Pay Later-related stocks caught a bid in the wake of a broader stock market rally bolstered by October's slower inflation reading earlier this week.
  • Last month's cooler-than-expected inflation print fueled increased bets that the Federal Reserve will implement smaller interest-rate increases. Traders have largely priced in a 50-basis point hike at the December meeting compared with the central bank's 75-bp moves at its prior four meetings.
  • Shares of Affirm (AFRM), which provides BNPL financing for consumers, saw the biggest gains among peers, such as PayPal (PYPL) +4.9% and Block (SQ) +6.3%, as seen in this chart.
  • The Quant system, though, warned investors in mid-October that AFRM stock was at risk of performing badly due to inferior profitability and decelerating momentum. Since that call, the stock has retreated 20.1%.
  • SA contributor Juxtaposed Ideas justified Affirm stock with a Neutral rating as the company's funding costs remain under pressure amid a rising interest rate environment.

