Voyager Digital reopens bidding process after FTX files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Nov. 11, 2022
- Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ) said Friday it is evaluating strategic options after FTX filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has reopened the bidding process.
- The no-shop provisions of the deal between Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) and FTX US are no longer binding.
- Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) is in active discussions with alternative bidders.
- The cryptocurrency firm clarified that it did not transfer any assets to FTX US in connection with their deal. FTX US had submitted a $5M "good faith" deposit as part of the auction process, which is held in escrow.
- Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) added that it recalled loans from Alameda Research for 6.5K bitcoin (BTC-USD) and 50K ether (ETH-USD).
- The company currently has no loans outstanding with any borrower.
- "At the time of FTX's Chapter 11 filing, Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) maintained a balance of ~$3M at FTX, substantially comprised of locked LUNA2 and locked SRM that it was unable to withdraw because they remain locked and subject to vesting schedules," the firm added.
- FTX US made the highest bid, at ~$1.42B, for Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) after multiple rounds of bidding in an auction process that lasted two weeks.
