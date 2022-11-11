Voyager Digital reopens bidding process after FTX files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Nov. 11, 2022 4:21 PM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVQ), VOYG:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor4 Comments

Coins of various cryptocurrencies

gopixa

  • Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ) said Friday it is evaluating strategic options after FTX filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has reopened the bidding process.
  • The no-shop provisions of the deal between Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) and FTX US are no longer binding.
  • Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) is in active discussions with alternative bidders.
  • The cryptocurrency firm clarified that it did not transfer any assets to FTX US in connection with their deal. FTX US had submitted a $5M "good faith" deposit as part of the auction process, which is held in escrow.
  • Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) added that it recalled loans from Alameda Research for 6.5K bitcoin (BTC-USD) and 50K ether (ETH-USD).
  • The company currently has no loans outstanding with any borrower.
  • "At the time of FTX's Chapter 11 filing, Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) maintained a balance of ~$3M at FTX, substantially comprised of locked LUNA2 and locked SRM that it was unable to withdraw because they remain locked and subject to vesting schedules," the firm added.
  • FTX US made the highest bid, at ~$1.42B, for Voyager (OTCPK:VYGVQ) after multiple rounds of bidding in an auction process that lasted two weeks.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.