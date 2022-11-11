Delivery startup Getir close to buying Gorillas for less than $1B - report
Nov. 11, 2022 4:34 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Delivery startup Getir is said close to acquiring Gorillas in a cash-and-stock deal for less than $1 billion.
- A deal is expected in the coming weeks, according to an Insider report.
- The news comes after Bloomberg last month said that Getir was in talks to buy Gorillas, though it didn't disclose a price.
- Gorillas, which raised funds at a $3 billion valuation last year, has previously had discussions with a number of competitors about a merger or a sale, according to the Bloomberg report.
- Getir in March said it raised $768 million in a Series E funding raising round at an $11.8 billion valuation.
