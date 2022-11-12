REITs finish higher than last week, reporting more growth than S&P 500 index

REITs finished the week of Nov. 7 at a higher value than last week's closing price, with the quarterly earnings strong across all property sectors.

Out of a total of 90 REITs that provided full-year FFO guidance, 64% raised their outlook, when compared to 48% in the case of S&P 500 companies, a report by Seeking Alpha author Hoya Capital said, citing FactSet.

Meanwhile, a recent wave of REIT dividend hikes lifted the full-year total to over 120, the report noted.

This week, the equity REIT index was up by 6.23%, compared to the broader S&P 500, which grew by 5.90%. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF rose by 7.05% on a weekly basis.

Data center REITs continued to dominate the subsector growth, with the category finishing more than 10% higher W/W.

Health care and infrastructure REITs followed, having grown above 9% in value.

On the other hand, diversified, retail and residential REITs, comparatively, were laggards. Diversified REITs grew the least, at 3.03% on a weekly basis.

