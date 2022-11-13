HyreCar Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 13, 2022
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, Nov. 14, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.20 (+31% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $10.68M (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HYRE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Florian Buschek said HyreCar (HYRE) presents a risky but high-reward investment opportunity, rating the stock Strong Buy.
