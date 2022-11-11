VC firm MDB Capital Holdings files for $10M IPO

Nov. 11, 2022

Tech and biotech VC firm MDB Capital Holdings (MDBH) has filed to hold a $10M initial public offering.

The investment firm said in a filing that it was looking to offer 833K shares priced at $12 per share, a price that could likely change. Digital Offering LLC will serve as selling agent for the shares.

MDB intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol MDBH.

Based in Dallas, MDB invests in early-stage tech and biotech companies, often financing them from the early seed stage through their IPOs. The firm's investments include Medivation, Provention Bio (PRVB), Cue BioPharma (CUE) and Pulse Biosciences (PLSE).

For the six months ended June 30, MDB reported a net loss of $3M.

MDB conducted a $25M private placement of its stock in June, selling 25M shares at $10 per share.

