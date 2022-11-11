U.S. natural gas futures sank as much as 7.4% on Friday after someone claiming to be a trader posted on Twitter - since deleted - that "cracked pipes" were discovered at the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas, which could delaying the company's plans to restart exports.

Freeport LNG said the information was "false" and "illegitimate," and that it has made no statement about a restart of the liquefaction facility.

Front month Nymex natural gas (NG1:COM) settled -5.7% on the day and -8.1% for the week to $5.879/MMBtu.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (KOLD), (UNL), (FCG)

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said last week that Freeport LNG needed to provide more information to allow sufficient time to review the planned restart of the facility, the second-largest liquefied natural gas export plant in the U.S.

Freeport LNG has expected the 2.1B cf/day plant to return to at least partial service in early- to mid-November; the plant was shut on June 8 because of a pipeline explosion.