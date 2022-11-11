AEP issues 2023 earnings range, capital plan details
Nov. 11, 2022 5:51 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on Friday provided 2023 operating earnings forecast between $5.19 to $5.39 per share, while still expecting annual operating earnings growth of 6% to 7%.
- The Seeking Alpha consensus for AEP's 2023 EPS is $5.31
- AEP said it will invest nearly all its capital in regulated businesses as it de-risks and streamlines its portfolio.
- The company's five-year, $40B capital investment plan allocates $26B to wires and $9B to regulated renewables.
- Columbus, Ohio-based AEP reaffirmed 2022 operating earnings of $4.97 to $5.07 per share with an increased midpoint of $5.02.
- "From 2023 through 2027, we're investing $15 billion to continue constructing modern, resilient transmission infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of our customers and a clean energy economy," President and CFO Julie Sloat said.
- Sloat added that AEP will also focus on diversifying its generation portfolio to manage affordability for customers and curb the impact of volatile fuel prices.
- Shares +1.1% in after hours.
Comments