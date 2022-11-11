Horizon Global gets NYSE notice for listing deficiency
Nov. 11, 2022 6:08 PM ETHorizon Global Corporation (HZN)HBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) said Friday that it received a notice on Nov 7 from the New York Stock Exchange for not complying with a certain listing rule.
NYSE notice pointed out that Horizon's common stock was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period which caused price deficiency.
Horizon said it intends to closely monitor the price during the cure period and, if necessary, consider available alternatives to comply with listing standards.
HZN common stock will continue to be listed and traded on NYSE during the cure period.
