Three asset managers ascend, two Brazilian banks slide: Weekly financial roundup

This week's five biggest winners in financial stocks (with market cap of over $2B) featured three asset managers, while two Brazilian banks took a hit.

Pet insurer Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) gained the most in the week ended November 11, soaring 42.7%, after the company formed an alliance with Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to provide pet insurance in Japan;

Texas-based private equity firm TPG (NASDAQ:TPG), up 30.8%, took the second slot after it saw strong sequential growth in management fees, operating margin and fee-related earnings in Q3;

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), another asset manager, climbed 30.1%;

Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) accelerated 29.7% after its assets under management increased 4.1% in October vs. September; and

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), a tech-driven mortgage financer, rose 28.8%.

For the five biggest losers, Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) dropped the most, falling 25.8%;

Insurance broker Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN) retreated 23.6% after it reported third-quarter results;

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE:ITUB), another Brazil-based bank, dipped 16.8% following its Q3 results;

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA), an investment bank and brokerage, slid 14.5%; and

Property and casualty insurer Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) fell 12.7% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 155K common shares for gross proceeds of ~$48.4M.

CPI inflation moderates in October to +7.7%, giving Fed room for smaller hikes.