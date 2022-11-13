Calfornia gasoline slides as Chevron refinery production fears ease

Nov. 12, 2022 8:30 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX), UGABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

California gasoline futures fell in the Los Angeles wholesale market on Friday as fears of production disruptions at Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) El Segundo refinery went unrealized, Reuters reported, citing West Coast market traders.

CARBOB gasoline for November delivery sold at an $0.80/gal premium on December Nymex RBOB gasoline (NYSEARCA:UGA), down $0.25 from Thursday's price, and December CARBOB fell $0.05/gal to a bid-offer spread of $0.35/$0.39 on top of January RBOB on Nymex.

A fire burned for more than two hours earlier in the week at the El Segundo refinery, but Chevron (CVX) said the blaze was not in a major process unit.

The news could help bring down California prices at the pump, which consistently run among the highest in the U.S.

California pump prices averaged $5.448/gal on Saturday, according to AAA, about a penny less than Friday and $0.02 less than a week ago but ~$1.65 below the national average.

Believing big oil producers making record profits are "ripping off" customers, California Governor Gavin Newsom has threatened to impose a windfall profits tax on the companies.

