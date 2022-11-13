monday.com Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 13, 2022
- monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 (vs. -$0.26 in 3Q21) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.45M (+57.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MNDY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
