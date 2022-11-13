Clear Secure Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 13, 2022 9:56 AM ETClear Secure, Inc. (YOU)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111.97M (+65.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, YOU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
