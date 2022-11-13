Venator Materials Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 13, 2022 10:01 AM ETVenator Materials PLC (VNTR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 ( vs. $0.03 in 3Q21) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $565.71M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VNTR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
