Azenta Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETAzenta, Inc. (AZTA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.72M (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZTA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments