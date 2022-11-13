Consolidated Water Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETConsolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+750.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.1M (+46.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CWCO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
