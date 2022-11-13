Sierra Metals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETSierra Metals Inc. (SMTS), SMT:CABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.21M (-23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMTS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
