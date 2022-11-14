360 DigiTech Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.91 beats by $0.01, revenue of $582.6M misses by $10.9M
- 360 DigiTech press release (NASDAQ:QFIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.91 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $582.6M (-18.6% Y/Y) misses by $10.9M.
- As of September 30, 2022, our platform has connected 141 financial institutional partners and 203.5 million consumers with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 11.9% from 181.8 million a year ago.
- Cumulative users with approved credit lines were 43.0 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 17.8% from 36.5 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 26.3 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 12.9% from 23.3 million as of September 30, 2021.
- 90 day+ delinquency rate of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 2.31% as of September 30, 2022.
- Operating margin was 27.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 29.1%.
- Net income margin was 23.8%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 25.0%.
- Given the current macro economic conditions, the Company expects to continue to take a prudent approach in its business planning. As such, the Company expects loan facilitation and origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be between RMB102.5 billion and RMB112.5 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 6% to 16%.
