Sohu.com Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.50, revenue of $185M
Nov. 14, 2022 12:44 AM ETSohu.com Limited (SOHU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sohu.com press release (NASDAQ:SOHU): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.50.
- Revenue of $185M (-14.4% Y/Y).
- Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 71%, compared with 74% in the third quarter of 2021 and 73% in the second quarter of 2022.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, Sohu estimates: Brand advertising revenues to be between $25 million and $28 million; this implies an annual decrease of 17% to 26%, and a sequential decrease of 3% to a sequential increase of 9%.
- Online game revenues to be between $118 million and $128 million; this implies an annual decrease of 11% to 18%, and a sequential decrease of 14% to 21%.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between $10 million and $20 million; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between $13 million and $23 million.
