SmartCentres REIT Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, rentals from investment properties and other of $196.7M
Nov. 14, 2022 2:37 AM ETSmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF), SRU.UN:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SmartCentres REIT press release (OTCPK:CWYUF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47.
- Rentals from investment properties and other of $196.7M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Net rental income and other increased by $3.6M or 2.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
- Same Properties NOI excluding ECL increased by 2.3% in Q3 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
- FFO with adjustments per unit was $0.54, which remained the same as compared to the same period in 2021.
