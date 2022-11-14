SmartCentres REIT Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, rentals from investment properties and other of $196.7M

  • SmartCentres REIT press release (OTCPK:CWYUF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47.
  • Rentals from investment properties and other of $196.7M (+0.8% Y/Y).
  • Net rental income and other increased by $3.6M or 2.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Same Properties NOI excluding ECL increased by 2.3% in Q3 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
  • FFO with adjustments per unit was $0.54, which remained the same as compared to the same period in 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.