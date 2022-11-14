Canaan reports mixed Q3 earnings; issues Q4 revenue guidance

Nov. 14, 2022 3:35 AM ETCanaan Inc. (CAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canaan press release (NASDAQ:CAN): Q3 GAAP EPADS of $0.05 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $137.5M (-32.8% Y/Y) misses by $7.76M.
  • Total computing power sold was 3.5 million Thash/s, representing a decrease of 37.1% from 5.5 million Thash/s in the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 48.5% from 6.7 million Thash/s in the same period of 2021.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects total net revenues to be approximately RMB310 million (US$43.6 million), considering the challenging market conditions across the industry. 

