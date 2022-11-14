Sandvik to acquire Australia-based Polymathian Industrial Mathematics
Nov. 14, 2022 4:05 AM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) to acquire Australia-based Polymathian Industrial Mathematics, an provider of advanced mine optimization software and services.
- Polymathian will be reported in Digital Mining Technologies, a division within business area Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and will be a part of Business Unit Deswik and remain OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) agnostic.
- The move to broaden Sandvik's offering to enhance productivity in mining customers' value chain and enable Sandvik to further accelerate the development of its end-to-end optimization, BEV and AutoMine® offerings, by leveraging Polymathian's unique skillset and platform.
- The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
- The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023.
