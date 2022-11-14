BioNTech to acquire GMP manufacturing site from Novartis Singapore to set up mRNA vaccine facility in Singapore

Nov. 14, 2022
  • BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) notifies that its Singapore affiliate BioNTech Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. entered into an agreement with Novartis Singapore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Pte. Ltd. to acquire one of its GMP-certified manufacturing facilities.
  • The move is part of BioNTech’s plans to establish a regional hub in the Asia Pacific Region.
  • The first mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore will create regional manufacturing capacities in support of BioNTech’s growing pipeline of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics across Asia Pacific region for both clinical and commercial scale
  • The state-of-the art facility is expected to be fully operational in late 2023, and to create more than 100 jobs.
  • The site will be a fully integrated mRNA manufacturing facility bringing mRNA production capabilities across drug substance and drug product, with an expected annual production capacity of up to several hundred million doses of mRNA-based vaccines after a full built-out.
  • The plant will be part of BioNTech’s affiliate BioNTech Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and be fully integrated into the Company’s global manufacturing network.
  • Last week, The UK authorized the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) bivalent booster again BA.4 and BA.5.

